 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
General 23.11.2019 06:10 am

Normal SAA services resume as strikers vow to eliminate graft

Sinesipho Schrieber
PREMIUM!
Normal SAA services resume as strikers vow to eliminate graft

Union members at the national airline say they are determined to prevent it being privatised. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘We are adamant this entity will be cleaned up. They can kiss those evergreen contracts goodbye,’ Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

While fighting the national carrier for a raise for workers the past week, the unions involved in the strike at SAA said they were determined to eliminate corruption and prevent privatisation of the airline. The unions said they could save South African Airways from privatisation by rooting out corruption, shortly after yesterday’s announcement that government would step in to prevent an indefinite strike. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) announced they were part of an SAA task team set up to clean up the parastatal and save money, which would...
Related Stories
At last Ramaphosa has chosen a battleground 23.11.2019
Striking workers agree to 5.9% increase at SAA 22.11.2019
It’s probably too late to save SAA 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.