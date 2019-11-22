Zuma’s fiancée accused of swindling Zuma’s nephew – report

A report in Sowetan has revealed that there is a bitter dispute about a tender in the household and family of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma’s fiancée and Pietermaritzburg businesswoman and divorcee Nonkululeko Mhlongo has been accused of owing Zuma’s nephew Zobaphi Zuma about half a million rand from a water pump station tender.

She has reportedly called him a liar and even a “devil” in response.

Zuma’s nephew reportedly has the blessing of his famous uncle to pursue legal action in the case, since Zuma himself was apparently not able to make much headway in resolving the matter with the woman who is a mother to at least two of his children and has been engaged to marry him since perhaps as far back as 2011.

In that time, Zuma has married again and even taken yet another fiancée in the form of Nonkanyiso Conco, who is more than 50 years younger than him.

Mhlongo expressed regret at attempting to work with the younger Zuma, who she claimed knew nothing about business.

Zobaphi reportedly expressed shocked when Mlhongo told her there was no longer any money. Mhlongo argues that she is the one owed money as she has run the project at her personal expense. She alleges Zobaphi lacks business accumen and does not understand how a business can run at a loss.

You can read the details of the full story here.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.