Bongani Bongo takes JZ’s lead with ‘Stalingrad defence’

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo appeared to have learned well from his former political head, Jacob Zuma, when it was revealed he would be applying to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority for a review of the decision to prosecute.

After David Mahlobo was demoted to deputy minister of energy in October 2017, Zuma put Bongo in charge of the state security agency – despite a cloud of allegedly receiving R300,000 in kickbacks hanging over him.

According to his profile on People’s Assembly, he led the Students Representative Council from 2001-2002. He became the first branch chairperson of the ANCYL in Dennilton from 2003-2004, elected to the regional structure of the ANCYL and thereafter to the executive Committee of the Mpumalanga ANCYL.

In 2005, he left Legal Aid SA as a senior legal advisor in the department of local government and housing in Mpumalanga.

From 2012- 2014 he was advisor to the premier of Mpumalanga before moving to parliament.

The Mail & Guardian revealed in November last year Bongo was already the subject of a corruption investigation by the Hawks.

“It is alleged he received a R300 000 kickback in 2012 from Mpumalanga property developers during his tenure as the head of legal services in that province’s department of human settlements,” M&G reported.

It is alleged that Bongo approved the purchase of three municipal-owned farms by the property developers and that the reward was paid as a deposit towards his purchase of a BMW X5.

