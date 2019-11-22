 
 
General 22.11.2019 06:05 am

Bongani Bongo takes JZ’s lead with ‘Stalingrad defence’

Amanda Watson
Bongani Bongo takes JZ’s lead with ‘Stalingrad defence’

President Jacob Zuma shakes new State Security Minister Bongani Bongo's hand after his swearing-in in October. Judge John Hlope looks on. File photo: ANA/Chantall Presence

The former state security minister will approach the NPA to review the decision to prosecute.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo appeared to have learned well from his former political head, Jacob Zuma, when it was revealed he would be applying to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority for a review of the decision to prosecute. After David Mahlobo was demoted to deputy minister of energy in October 2017, Zuma put Bongo in charge of the state security agency – despite a cloud of allegedly receiving R300,000 in kickbacks hanging over him. According to his profile on People’s Assembly, he led the Students Representative Council from 2001-2002. He became the first branch chairperson of...
