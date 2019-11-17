Great-grandson of Mandela to ‘mobilise society’ to defend Sekunjalo, media freedom

Following the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) announcement on Tuesday that it had lodged an application to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), the company that purchased Independent Media in 2013, former late president Nelson Mandela’s great-grandson has lashed out at what he calls an “apartheid-like attack”.

Mayibuye Mandela said the attack on SIM is being orchestrated by white monopoly capital, and that SIM needed “the support of all compatriots”.

“We know that the main aim of the attack on SIM is to destroy Independent Media … Let’s not allow such arrogant and brazen attacks on media freedom to happen under our watch,” he added.

The PIC’s application cites SIM and executive chairperson Iqbal Survé as respondents.

SIM spokesperson Takudzwa Hove claimed there were “many errors” in the supporting affidavit, and that the PIC and its advisers had allegedly cited the incorrect parties to the relevant agreements.

Hove also said the PIC’s actions were “malicious”, and a further attempt to “embarrass and undermine” SIM, and Dr Survé personally, and Independent Media. He also said the “coordinated attacks” on Independent Media was also an attack on media freedom, which Mayibuye says was “a hard-won right”.

As such, Mayibuye, who chairs Vukani Community Development, is seeking ways to defend SIM and Dr Survé.

“Let’s not allow London and Stellenbosch to do to the Sekunjalo Group what they did to ANN7.”

He is also insisted that the PIC withdraw its “politically motivated” liquidation against SIM.

“Those who gave President Ramaphosa R1 billion to buy the ANC elective conference are now trying to shit up the only media house which had the courage to inform the nation of the scandal,” he said.

Another issue raised by Mayibuye was the Steinhoff scandal, which he says should see a liquidation process taken against them and former CEO Markus Jooste, to get back the R20 billion that “disappeared”.

He concluded by affirming that Vukani Community Development would be “mobilising society” to defend SIM and media freedom.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.