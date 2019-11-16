 
 
‘SA is less protected’ due to defence budget cuts

Brian Sokutu
‘SA is less protected’ due to defence budget cuts

South African National Defence Force soldiers in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats, Cape Town. Picture: EFE-EPA / Kim Ludbrook

The loss of essential defence capabilities has become a reality, outgoing defence and military veterans’ secretary Dr Sam Gulube says.

SA’s defence budget has, over the past two decades, drastically declined year-on-year by about 5% per annum. It now stands at 1% of the country’s gross national product (GDP), well below the international norm of 2%, the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Conference heard yesterday. Despite recording successes in certain areas, outgoing defence and military veterans’ secretary Dr Sam Gulube told delegates the shrinking budget continued to cast “a pall over both the department of defence and the industry as a whole”. He warned: “The declining defence budget increases the persistent disconnect between government’s defence expectations and the resources allocated to...
