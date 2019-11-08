Podcast of man tracking sexual abuser receives overwhelming response

The first of a series of podcasts co-published by News24 about Deon Wiggett recounting how he and other boys were sexually molested by a man who used to teach at a prestigious school more than 20 years ago, has received more than 7,000 views.

The overwhelming number of views come after News24 exclusively published the story of Wiggett who says he has started to remember the abuse he endured from the man he calls “Jimmy”.

In the 34 minute-podcast, the Johannesburg advertising copywriter also describes how he hadn’t thought of Jimmy in 20 years, but that now “the memories were bulleting out this tiny box I had made for them in the deep back of my brain”.

Wiggett began to track down Jimmy in January this year with the hope of bringing him to justice.

In his investigation into the man who violated him at a young age, he is also tracking down other victims, which has been difficult, since much of it happened some time ago.

Speaking to News24 on Friday evening, Wiggett said he was “incredibly grateful” for the support he has received since the airing of the podcast, adding that he has also received tip-offs about Jimmy.

He said he hopes the series will help survivors of sexual abuse to heal and be able to help other people to understand.

“It (his story) is about a shared experience that deserves awareness and empathy.

“I’ve received many messages and tip-offs, and I am sifting through everything people have told me since Thursday morning. Thank you for trusting me with your stories,” he said.

Wiggett said there were some important updates about Jimmy that he would release next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.