Boks Trophy tour: Meet one of the champions’ drivers

Christopher Ncube woke up at 05.00am on Thursday because he had a special job to do.

The 38-year-old Ncube was nominated as one of the drivers ferrying the Springboks around Pretoria and Johannesburg for the Trophy Tour after the team became the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions by beating England 32-12 on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.

Ncube, who has been driving buses for over three years, said he would forever cherish the moment of being in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the Bokke.

“I am celebrating today. This journey has been so nice because I was up close with celebrities today.

“I have never been so close to a president and world cup winners,” Ncube said.

Ncube is driving one of the buses which embarked from Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown and was en route to Soweto for the last leg of the Gauteng parade of the Webb Ellis Trophy on Thursday afternoon.

“This is the best trip I’ve ever been in because I am with the world champions. Now I feel like a champ myself. It feels like I was the one who played and won,” a proud Ncube said.

