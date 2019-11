The surviving triallists of the 1979 Pietermaritzburg treason trial – known as the “Pietermaritzburg 12” – will soon be commemorating the 40th anniversary of the fateful year which saw one South Africa’s biggest treason trials, as well as the hanging of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu. One of the survivors, James Mange, was sentenced to death on November 15, 1979 after being convicted of high treason. But his sentence was later commuted to 20 years, which he served on Robben Island. He said the commemoration was a fitting honour for his fallen comrades. He said he would like to see more youngsters...

The surviving triallists of the 1979 Pietermaritzburg treason trial – known as the “Pietermaritzburg 12” – will soon be commemorating the 40th anniversary of the fateful year which saw one South Africa’s biggest treason trials, as well as the hanging of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu.

One of the survivors, James Mange, was sentenced to death on November 15, 1979 after being convicted of high treason.

But his sentence was later commuted to 20 years, which he served on Robben Island.

He said the commemoration was a fitting honour for his fallen comrades.

He said he would like to see more youngsters attending the event to draw experience from what went on during apartheid, and to instil a sense of responsibility amongst them to keep fighting for the true liberation and emancipation of African people.

“I would like the event to be used as a catalyst to rekindle and instil that spirit that we had as the youth back then, so that the youngsters can pick up where we left off and continue the fight for the future as it is described in the Freedom Charter,” said Mange during an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

The softly spoken and dreadlocked liberation struggle stalwart, who was a member of the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), said now was the time for the youth to know about the struggle and where it comes from.

His co-accused and fellow survivor Tito Maleka, who was also incarcerated on Robben Island between 1979 and June 1990, echoed those sentiments.

“We want to tell the youth what happened to us because the youth of today don’t know where we come from and where the struggle comes from, so we would like to share our knowledge and experiences as people who took part in the liberation struggle against apartheid,” said Maleka.

He said that in 1979, the apartheid government wanted to make an example out of them after they went on trial and were found guilty of high treason.

“It was after the 1976 student uprising and almost half of us were about to be hanged after Solomon Mahlangu, who was hanged a few months earlier,” said Maleka.

He said the only survivors from the 12 were himself, Vusi Zulu, Moses Molefe, James Mange and Jeff Legoabe.

“We are all old now – all above 60 years – so we feel that it is the right time to share our experiences so the youth know where the struggle comes from,” said Maleka.

The ANC Youth League’s General Bheki Nkutha said it was important to commemorate the lives of not only the Pietermaritzburg 12, but also other heroes in the liberation struggle.

“These are the untold stories of the ANC. These guys were the last group of liberation fighters we have in our history. They were young men on Robben Island who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of people, but they don’t tell you these stories,” said Nkutha.

He said the story of the Pietermaritzburg 12 was just one of many untold stories in the ANC that should be made public.

