General 1.11.2019 06:50 am

Development programme’s ’empty promises left me broke’

Sipho Mabena
Image: iStock.

Elridge Hendricks’ grant was approved, but all he is left with is a shattered dream, over R1 million debt and he was forced to lay off staff.

When his Black Business Supplier Development Programme (BBSDP) grant was approved in December last year, a Port Elizabeth businessperson thought his engineering company had finally received the financial boost it desperately needed. But more than a year later, all Elridge Hendricks’ close corporation received was an approval letter from the department of small business development – and he is left with a shattered dream, over R1 million debt and forced to lay off staff. “The most painful part is that nobody is giving me answers as to why I cannot be paid,” the frustrated manager of Bhayipax, an engineering company,...


 


 


 

