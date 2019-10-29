Destiny magazine relaunches while ex-employees still in the dark

The relaunch of the glossy Destiny/Man Magazine under The Bar Media Group on Monday left tongues wagging, with retrenched staff hoping that their fight with the company is finally over.

The battle, however, continues for some staff members who say they are still in the dark after being retrenched in January.

“Some have been able to rebuild their lives but quite a large percentage are still unemployed. It has ruined many lives,” an anonymous source told News24 on Tuesday.

Businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo confirmed the closure of her company Ndalo Media in December 2018.

It was later liquidated – a process which is currently under way – after CEO Dhlomo announced that the company – which housed Destiny, Destiny Man, Elle and Elle Home magazines – would be closing “after much reflection”, News24 previously reported.

The anonymous source said retrenched employees’ bid to take Dhlomo to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) failed after it was thrown out during the labour process.

“We went from a slam dunk, clear cut case to it being thrown out. She did not show up to any of the reconciliation hearings.

“The matter was then referred for arbitration, however, her lawyers did not pitch,” the source added.

In a statement on Monday, former Ndalo Media employees claimed Dhlomo had not been in contact with them.

“We really were left high and dry. The frustration we have is that there is a lack of accountability,” the source said.

The statement also revealed that 45 former staff members have secured pro bono representation with regards to the case.

“It has been a stressful year for the staff, both emotionally and financially, as many of us are still not fully employed. We are extremely grateful to advocate [Nazeer] Cassim SC, advocate [Teneille] Govender and [Thapelo] Kharametsane for taking up our cause and we hope that the staff will be fairly compensated.

“We look forward to putting this episode behind us so that we can all move on,” a former staff member said.

The anonymous source could not reveal what legal action would be pursued at this stage.

News24 reached out to Ndalo Media’s lawyers, Judin Combrinck Inc. Attorneys, for comment but they were not available at the time of publishing.

