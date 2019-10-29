Screams at the beach as washed-up body found

The body of a man was found on the sand at Oslo Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast in the early hours of Monday morning, reports the South Coast Herald.

The Lazer 911 control centre received a call from a resident of North Road, asking a vehicle to patrol the road as a suspicious person had been seen.

Reaction officer Jaco Smith was dispatched and heard screams from the beach. He made contact with two women who reported there was a body that had washed up on the shore.

Police spokesman Captain Petros Mpinge said the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found at about 2am.

“He may have drowned, but a postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death,” said Capt Mpinge.

The man had not been formally identified.

