One defence analyst has hailed the landing of the Russian Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack bomber at Air Force Base Waterkloof as “historic” and “an interesting diplomatic move by Russia”, but military expert Helmoed-Romer Heitman yesterday described the move as “insignificant”.

African Defence Review director Darren Olivier, tweeted: “Notice to aircraft spotters in South Africa: you are going to get to see two Tu-160s, an 11-62 and an 124, arriving in Tshwane as part of an historic visit by the Russian Air Force to the South African Air Force. Interesting diplomatic move by Russia, too.”

Responded Heitman: “At this stage, I do not see any real significance to this deployment, although I must say it is strange. The only countries with long-range bombers are the US, Russia and China.

“So far, all three have shown their aircraft at air shows and used them to irritate, intimidate opponents or reassure friends. We have seen China’s bombers edging along the South Korean and Japanese air space.

“US bombers were deployed to the Gulf – overflying the South China Sea and flying around Korea. We have also seen Russian Tu-160s deployed to Venezuela.

“None of that would seem to apply here and there does not seem to be any logic to sending them here to coincide with a simple seminar.

“I do not think they believe our Air Force people to be so childish as to simply be impressed by the aircraft.”

Heitman reminded South Africans that the Tupolev did not mark Russia’s first military aircraft landing in the country.

“The first landing of Russian combat aircraft came when they deployed a MiG-29 and an Su-27 to AFB Hoedspruit to show them to the SA Air Force, also for an exercise,” explained Heitman.

He said South Africa was seen by Russia as “a potential main player south of the Sahara”.

“South Africa could get in the way of Russian ambitions if it decided to play an active regional role. So, they would like to keep friendly relations and keep us in our place.

“None of the other sub-Saharan countries, other than Nigeria, are really of interest at that level.”

Matters relating to combat, search and rescue have been on the spotlight in the SA-Russia military gathering, Heitman has viewed as “useful”.

“There are ideas to exchange and lessons to learn.

“It is good to get to know people because you may find yourselves in a crisis zone and need to talk to one another,” he said.

The Tupolev Tu-160 is a supersonic, variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber.

