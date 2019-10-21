 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
General 21.10.2019 06:45 am

Ahmed Kathrada’s legacy lives on

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Ahmed Kathrada’s legacy lives on

Late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The who’s who of business and politics graced the occasion.

Were he alive today, Rivonia Treason trialist Ahmed Kathrada would marvel at witnessing companies and entrepreneurs forking out close to R2 million in just one gala dinner in his honour and legacy. In a colourful event marked by speeches, music and traditional dancing, held at the Sandton Convention Centre over the weekend, to raise funds for the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF), AKF executive director Neeshan Balton confirmed that contributions made reached R1.8 million. These included the purchase of dinner tables, financial contributions and an auction of historic memorabilia. The auction saw:  A Nelson Mandela portrait by Yiull Damaso – depicting...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa speaks on Eskom’s challenges and the hunt for the corrupt 14.10.2019
Priven Reddy: From rags to riches 12.10.2019
Change your financial future with Robert Kiyosaki 22.8.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.