Barry Bateman apologises for calling Malema a ‘p**s’ after being docked a month’s pay

EWN has published an apology from its senior journalist Barry Bateman, after he controversially called EFF leader Julius Malema a “p**s”.

In the apology, Bateman “unreservedly” apologised to South Africans, women, Malema, EWN and all who were offended by his “derogatory, insulting and obscene outburst on the 10th of September 2019”.

“As a senior journalist and a citizen of South Africa, I have a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers,” the apology reads.

Bateman said his comments were against the values of the company and risked undermining the role EWN plays in promoting gender equality, the company’s contribution to addressing gender-based violence and the role it plays in “building trust as an ethical media house”.

You can read the rest of Bateman’s apology below:

I have accepted the disciplinary charges immediately instituted against me by EWN, as well as the consequences that my actions have borne. This includes a one-month suspension without pay for the month of October and a final written warning for my conduct, valid for a period of 12 months.

The high-charged environment on 10 September 2019 was no excuse. My conduct was unjustifiable.

I remain committed to the principles and ethos of the esteemed journalism profession, which is critical to strengthening a democratic South Africa through accountable and responsible media.

I agree that I shall publish this entire apology on all of my social media platforms, including Twitter.

I agree that Primedia may publish this entire apology on any of its platforms, as well as any queries it may receive regarding my apology, which I shall publish on my social media platforms as mentioned above.

I will continue to reflect on my unbecoming conduct during the period of my suspension.

Sincerely,

Barry Bateman

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

