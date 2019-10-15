Joburg Zoo’s cash cows – and animal activists – aren’t happy
Nica Schreuder
Lammie the elephant celebrates her 40th birthday at the Johannesburg Zoo, 12 August 2019. Her birthday was celebrated on World Elephant Day, an international annual event dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
While the elderly elephant Lammie has been in mourning since the death of her partner Kinkel, the two new arrivals – Mopani and Ramadiba – are visibly frustrated.