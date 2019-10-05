 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
General 5.10.2019 06:15 am

Lots of consulting, but still no decision on e-tolls

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Lots of consulting, but still no decision on e-tolls

Picture: Moneyweb

SACP provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo stresses it is important to have the final decision emanate from the ANC’s alliance partners.

The ANC alliance must be the final word on e-tolls, according to SA Communist Party provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo, who yesterday lauded the consultative process on the future Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP). At the centre of this discussion was whether e-tolls was still a feasible endeavour to fund GFIP, or if it should be scrapped altogether. Expectations fell over the past two months for an end to the impasse among different parties on this debate, as government missed its own deadline on a final decision in August, as well as at least two extensions. Mamabolo made it clear that...
Related Stories
Tshwane DA councillor has been AWOL for 9 months and counting – ANC 3.10.2019
ANC swallows Mboweni’s bitter fiscal pill… but will Cosatu, SACP? 3.10.2019
ANC finds Mpumalanga premier’s aide not guilty of assault 3.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.