Lots of consulting, but still no decision on e-tolls

The ANC alliance must be the final word on e-tolls, according to SA Communist Party provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo, who yesterday lauded the consultative process on the future Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

At the centre of this discussion was whether e-tolls was still a feasible endeavour to fund GFIP, or if it should be scrapped altogether.

Expectations fell over the past two months for an end to the impasse among different parties on this debate, as government missed its own deadline on a final decision in August, as well as at least two extensions.

Mamabolo made it clear that a decision on e-tolls was unlikely to be on the table today when Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to address critical issues on transport to mark National Transport Week.

He said the SACP was happy with the process instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa to have an intergovernmental task team produce a proposal backed by consultation.

But Mamabolo, who heads Gauteng’s task team on e-tolls, stressed that it was important to have the final decision emanate from the ANC’s alliance partners.

This was inclusive of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

“A timeframe is important, otherwise the matter will be open-ended, but ideally the timeframe should also allow the process not to be rushed.

“The matter is being addressed very well and, at the right time, when government has completed its engagements, it should take that proposal to the alliance, both provincially and nationally, so we can deal with it once and for all.”

Mbalula announced on Instagram that he held meetings with trade union federation Cosatu and representatives of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) community constituency, which included members of the SACP.

“I’ve just concluded a meeting with Cosatu. Over the past two days I’ve met with them and Nedlac community constituency representatives on issues related to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. These meetings were part of my ongoing consultative process on e-tolls.”

The SA National Roads Agency, which runs Gauteng’s e-toll system, recently announced it had made nearly half as much revenue from tolling motorists as it did in the previous financial year.

Lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) expressed concern that time was of the essence.

It warned that only about 20% of motorists were paying e-tolls and the billions of rands in debt incurred could not be recovered if the status quo remained.

– simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

