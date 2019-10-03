 
 
3.10.2019

Support for pilots’ strike at SAA increases

Sinesipho Schrieber
Support for pilots’ strike at SAA increases

An SAA airplane. Image: Supplied

Like pilots at the beleaguered airline, Numsa and Sacca also believe the current board is of no value to the entity and has to be replaced.

South African Airways’ troubles appear to be mounting as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) plan to join the proposed pilots’ strike aimed at forcing the dissolution of the SAA board. Numsa and Sacca blamed the board of running the state entity into the ground. They claimed the board was incompetent and had led SAA to drown in R1.2 billion of debt. The three groups demand the appointment of a CEO with experience in corporate turnaround strategy plans, as they had no confidence in the acting head, Zukisa Ramasia. Viwe...
