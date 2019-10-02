Sars branches to open on Saturdays in October

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced on Tuesday that their branches would be open on Saturdays in October, to assist taxpayers with the filing of personal income tax returns, reports Northglen News.

To make it easier for taxpayers to comply, Sars branches will be open from 8am to 1pm on October 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Taxpayers meeting all of the following requirements are reminded that they do not have to file a return:

• Your total employment income for the year before tax is not more than R500,000

• You only receive employment income from one employer for the full tax year

• You have no other form of income (e.g. car allowance, business income, and rental income, taxable interest or income from another job)

• You don’t have any additional allowable tax related deductions to claim (e.g. medical expenses, retirement annuity contributions and travel expenses)

Tax Season 2019 closing dates for filing personal income tax returns are:

• October 31 2019 for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who visit a Sars branch for assistance with filing

• December 4 2019 for non-provisional taxpayers, who use eFiling or the Sars MobiApp

• January 31 2020 for provisional taxpayers who use eFiling

“We encourage taxpayers to do right together as each tax contribution enables and builds a capable, democratic state that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development in the interest and well-being of all South Africans,” the tax collector said in the statement.

