The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has proven to have weak leadership that is failing to lead the state-owned entity, Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said yesterday.

“We strongly warn SABC management to stop running the public broadcaster through the public gallery. This behaviour has led to a highly demoralised staff, and unnecessary anxiety as the future of their employment is uncertain,” said Tshabalala, who addressed the media yesterday.

He reacted to the suspension of four SABC employees for airing an incorrect clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on gender-based violence on September 5. The SABC said the president was intentionally sabotaged by the employees.

The trade union believed workers were being used as scapegoats.

“We refuse to accept workers being used as a scapegoat. If investigations were to be conducted fairly, all those involved should have been put on a precautionary suspension,” Tshabalala said.

CWU called for a probe into allegations raised by concerned board members, including the misuse of funds, irregularities on procurement, the unfair treatment of staff and unnecessary use of consultants on labour cases.

The union raised concerns about the way the SABC has been handling its turnaround strategy.

“Our fear that there are attempts to commercialise the public broadcaster is becoming real every day. The threat of blackouts of Premier Soccer League matches and the piecemeal broadcasting of the Rugby World Cup are signs that the public broadcaster is moving away from its mandate,” Tshabalala said.

The trade union is worried about the low payment received by Sentech workers, who only received an 8% increase. CWU rejected the initial 5% offer on annual salary increases for workers and raised concerns about corruption.

