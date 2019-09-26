Still haven’t entered the SPAR Women’s Challenge? It’s not too late, but hurry!

So go on, enter today and diarise 6 October. Our team will see you there!
The date of the SPAR Women’s Challenge is fast approaching but it is not too late to enter and do your bit for charity.
The sixth event in this year’s SPAR Grand Prix will be held at Marks Park Sports Club, Emmarentia, on 6 October. There is a 10km run and 5km fun run.
Proceeds from the run are given to Reach for Recovery, a breast cancer support group.
The Drop Off a Pair and Show You Care campaign also sees hundreds of running shoes given to children in need each year.
How to enter
You can log on to www.sparjoburgrace.co.za to enter online. Online entries close at midnight on 26 September.
Otherwise visit your nearby SPAR, KWIKSPAR or SUPERSPAR to register in store. A full list of the stores where you can enter is available on the race website.
Late entries will be charged at R110 each and will be available at Marks Park Sports Club from 2 to 5 October between 10am and 4pm, and on 6 October between 6am and 7.30am if available.
Drop a pair
The Drop Off a Pair and Show You Care campaign is also in effect, and has been since Caxton Local Media noticed many children running the race barefoot in 2015.
Community members are encouraged to donate a pair of running shoes that are in good condition at Marks Park Sports Club or at one of the two Caxton branches in Joburg north.
These are at 368 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall, and 1187 Cornelius Street, near the corner of JG Strijdom Road, Weltevreden Park.
