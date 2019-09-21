Amcu re-elects Mathunjwa as president

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) yesterday wrapped up its three-day national elective congress, with Joseph Mathunjwa being re-elected president.

Mathunjwa, along with five other national office bearers – Jeffrey Mphahlele (general secretary), Jimmy Gama (national treasurer), Mosibo Joni (deputy president), Neo Mankge (national chair: education) and Xolani Bokoloshe (national chair: health and safety) – were elected unopposed in polls run by the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa.

Among far-reaching resolutions adopted by delegates at the Amcu congress are:

The promotion of technical and artisan skills among members, to be empowered with the dependents through bursaries;

Educating men on the implications on gender-based violence;

A campaign for a basic income grant for the unemployed;

The closing of the wage gap between captains of industry and workers;

The right of workers to refuse an instruction to undertake dangerous work;

A campaign against the department of labour’s move for a secret ballot by workers before embarking on a strike;

A campaign for the independence of the CCMA, to avoid commissioners taking bribes;

A review of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) provision for workers in essential services not to go on strike;

The holding of a jobs summit to adopt a programme of action to address unemployment and retrenchments; and

An end to wage disparity between men and women doing the same job.

The Amcu congress, held every five years, also discussed constitutional amendments and resolved to make a submission to the department of labour’s registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe by the end of next month.

Recently, Amcu patched up differences with Molefe following tensions over a threat to deregister the union over noncompliance with the provisions of the LRA, requiring the union submit to the department audited financial statements and proof of holding regular elective conferences.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.