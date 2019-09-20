SABC to broadcast some Rugby World Cup games on radio

There will be no rugby blackout for millions of South Africans for a select number of games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup taking place in Japan.

This is after the SABC reached an agreement with IMG to broadcast four of the Springboks’ games on radio, as well as the two semi-finals.

“SABC radio stations RSG and Radio 2000 will carry live commentary, while Umhlobo Wenene will provide reports during the match,” SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement on Friday night.

The SABC’s acting chief operations officer, Sylvia Tladi, stated: “The public broadcaster is aware of the fact that rugby is a much-loved sport in our country. We are pleased that we were able to negotiate and get to a point where, in the interest of the public and in fulfilling our mandate, the SABC would be able to provide the South African public an opportunity to follow the Springboks on radio as they fight to claim the title of being rugby world champions in Japan.”

She added although there would be a loss, the organisation ensured it would be minimal to fulfill its public mandate, while also looking at the corporation’s financial sustainability.

The prestigious tournament got under way on Friday with hosts Japan beating Russia.

Earlier this week, the SABC said it was unable to reach an agreement with Multichoice / SuperSport who own the TV and radio rights to event, reported Sport24.

