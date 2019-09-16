Ramaphosa sings: ‘If you believe and I believe… Africa will be saved’

While former president Jacob Zuma is better known for breaking out in song with his trademark Umshini wami, President Cyril Ramaphosa proved on Sunday that he too can carry a tune.

Ramaphosa attended a church service at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Sunday morning, where he led congregants in song.

In a strong baritone voice, Ramaphosa sings: “If you believe and I believe, and we together pray, the Holy Spirit must come down, and Africa will be saved.”

Ramaphosa is then joined on stage by a band and choir, which he then “conducts” to cheers from congregants.

The church was thrilled to have Ramaphosa in attendance.

“The president was received by the presiding Bishop Mosa Sono and his leadership while the president was accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng ANC leaders, and MEC for finance in Gauteng,” the church said in a statement.

“In his address to the congregation, President Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the initiatives taken by the church in the aftermath of the attacks on foreign-owned businesses and on gender-based violence.

“The president said he was encouraged that [the church] showed leadership by visiting affected communities and giving the material support as well as prayer. He cautioned against this new phenomenon and warned that if it is not tackled early, it will grow tentacles.

“He lamented the fact that it had elements of tribalism and encouraged the church to continue leading the way. The president urged South Africans to love one another as all people are made in the image of God.

“He further stated that lawlessness needs to be tackled decisively and emphasised that the country was not xenophobic. The president broke into song at the end of his address and conducted the music group much to the delight of the congregants.”

Sono prayed for Ramaphosa and assured him that the church “will do what it’s supposed to do and that is to pray and back it up with actions”.

