PICS: Gavin Watson’s BMW X5 was actually parked for months – source

Charles Cilliers
The late Gavin Watson's BMW X5. Picture: Supplied to The Citizen

According to a family source, reports of how the late Bosasa boss ‘parked his car’ for the weekend were inaccurate.

A source in Gavin Watson’s family revealed to The Citizen on Sunday evening that reports about how the late CEO of Bosasa “parked his BMW X5 for the weekend” last month before checking out the Toyota Corolla in which he was found dead after a crash are allegedly untrue.

The information about the BMW was first claimed by Bosasa’s former fleet manager, Frans Vorster, who had testified as an alleged whistleblower at the state capture commission with three other former Bosasa staff members, including former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The Watson family maintains that Agrizzi has lied repeatedly on the witness stand and convinced fellow witnesses to do the same.

News24 reported last month that Vorster told them how Watson parked his metallic-blue X5 at the company’s Krugersdorp office before signing out – “for the weekend” – a company Toyota Corolla, in which Watson later died in somewhat mysterious circumstances that Monday.

This created the impression that Watson may have been driving the X5 on the Friday before his death, but The Citizen has been told this cannot be true.

Vorster also reportedly said it was strange that Watson would choose to drive a car with a manual gearbox, which the Corolla had, since he “could only drive automatic cars”.

Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane said on the day of Watson’s death that the BMW had been suffering from mechanical problems.

However, the Watson family member – speaking on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing sensitivity around a pathology report that has concluded in its preliminary findings that Watson was already dead when the Corolla hit a pillar – told The Citizen that the BMW had been, and apparently remains, in perfectly working condition.

After sending photos of the car covered in what looks like long-term dust and grime, the family member said: “That was the car last week. That’s months of grime. It hasn’t moved since March.”

According to the source, the car had simply been left to stand after “liquidators seized it in February”.

