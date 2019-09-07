New test can assist traffic police detect if you’re high on dagga – report

A new quick result saliva test for dagga could help employers and traffic police detect if you are stoned.

IOL reported that an attorney who has dealt with cannabis cases over the past couple of years, Craig Harvey said the saliva test shows if you got stoned in the last three hours.

“The saliva test is now the most accurate,” Harvey was quoted as saying.

The publication also quoted Quinton van Kerken, who has run a drug testing company, who said different saliva tests are entering the market.

One of the tests reportedly looks like a lollipop and has a sponge as a head. This test is put in the mouth so it can absorb saliva which then after is placed into chemicals, minutes later, the test reveals whether in the past three hours the subject has smoked dagga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.