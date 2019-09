The petrol price will increase by 11c per litre for both grades on Wednesday, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has announced.

The price of diesel will go up by 25c a litre, while that of illuminating paraffin will increase by 24c per litre wholesale.

Mantashe said the main reason for the increases has been the weakening of the rand against the US dollar.

