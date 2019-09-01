Former PE mayor injured in fatal car crash

Former Port Elizabeth mayor John Vieira was injured in a car accident at the weekend which claimed the life of his wife, Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a BMW and VW GTI were involved in an accident on Buffelsfontein Road at around 21:00 on Saturday.

She said it was not yet clear what happened but confirmed an occupant in the BMW, Elizabeth Vieira, 83, died in the crash and her husband was taken to hospital. The Herald reported that John was fighting for his life.

“Both occupants in the VW were also taken to hospital.”

A culpable homicide case was being investigated.

