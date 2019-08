Sylvia Tladi has been appointed as acting chief operations officer (COO) of the SABC, the broadcaster announced.

This comes after the former incumbent, Craig van Rooyen, stepped down earlier this month for personal reasons.

Tladi was the candidate “best suited for the job” while the SABC finalises the process to appoint a permanent COO, it said.

