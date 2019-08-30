Nomvula Mokonyane attends Gavin Watson memorial

A memorial service for late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was being held in Roodepoort on Friday morning at the Little Falls Christian Centre.

His funeral will be held in Port Elizabeth on September 3.

A choir opened proceedings as the family took their seats in the front row. Watson’s son opened proceedings by providing a description of his father. He was a driven man with a desire to have an impact on the world, he said.

He said his father had immeasurable kindness, and was a man of faith who went out of his way to be kind to people.

Gavin’s brother Valence used the platform to largely criticise the media.

“Evil abounds in the world and the heart of man is desperately wicked. The vicious press … out there…” was creating an environment of racism, he claimed.

“God has a different story for this country. We are not the racist people the media reports us to be.”

It’s unclear, however, what media reports about alleged racism Valence was taking issue with, as most media reports have focused on alleged corruption in the awarding of government tenders and the payments of bribes.

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, among those who testimony at the state capture commission named as the alleged recipient of Bosasa bribes, was reported to be among the attendees.

The ANC paid tribute to Gavin Watson earlier this week as a member of the struggle for liberation.

Mokonyane is alleged to have facilitated the use of part of Bosasa’s call centre for the West Rand ANC to campaign for the 2014 general elections, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard.

Bosasa’s former fleet manager and buyer, Frans Vorster, detailed how CEO Watson insisted that Mokonyane be prioritised and her needs fulfilled by the company, which is now known as African Global Operations.

At the time, Mokonyane was premier of Gauteng. A staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Mokonyane was at the helm in the province from May 2009 until May 20, 2014, after which she was appointed water and sanitation minister. Mokonyane was “very important” to Bosasa management, said Vorster.

The memorial continues.

