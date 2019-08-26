UCT student, 19, missing in Cape Town since Saturday

A University of Cape Town student has reportedly been missing since Saturday, the authorities have said.

Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was last seen at around 1.30pm in the Claremont area, NGO Pink Ladies said in an alert posted on Facebook on Monday.

Mrwetyana lives at Roscommon House on Main Road in Claremont, which is a university residence.

She was last seen wearing brown corduroy baggy pants and carrying a black handbag. She also has a nose ring.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Claremont police at 021 657 2240/43 or 079 894 1563.

They can also contact Pink Ladies whose contact details are on the flyer below.

Western Cape police said the investigation was ongoing.

