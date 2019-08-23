General 23.8.2019 08:16 pm

Firefighter escapes serious injury, despite falling through roof of home while battling blaze

News24 Wire
The firefighter ‘landed on his feet and didn’t need medical assistance’.

A firefighter has escaped serious injury, despite falling through a roof while battling a blaze in Gardens, in the Cape Town CBD, the City’s fire and rescue team said on Friday.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to a call at 12.40pm that a home was on fire on Camp Street.

Fire crews from several stations in Cape Town were dispatched to the scene.

“They immediately started with firefighting operations.

“The four occupants of the dwelling were unharmed,” Carelse said.

He did reveal, however, that a firefighter had fallen through the roof while battling the fire.

According to Carelse, the firefighter “landed on his feet and didn’t need medical assistance”.

The fire was extinguished at 14.51pm. The cause is still unknown.

Last week, a quick-thinking firefighter came to the rescue of a double-storey dwelling, informal structures and a motor vehicle that were burning, News24 reported.

The firefighter had been attending to an accident scene when he noticed a blaze in the vicinity of Samora Machel.

No injuries were reported in that blaze and everyone was accounted for.

