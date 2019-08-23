Woman who disappeared on way to Cape Town airport has been found safe – police

Twenty-seven-year-old Djamena Manjenje, who disappeared on her way to fetch her mother at Cape Town International Airport, has been found safe, Western Cape police said on Friday.

“Please be advised that the missing person returned home last night [Thursday], the circumstances surrounding her going missing and coming back are under investigation,” said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

“The missing person is currently receiving medical attention at a medical facility.”

Her disappearance on August 19 led to her being reported missing, and police and the Pink Ladies asked for assistance in tracing her.

She was last seen at about 2.13pm on August 19, and police said she had not reached her destination.

Police customarily do not release further details about missing people who are found.

In this case, they added that a criminal case had not been opened yet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.