German tourist in hospital after falling off cliff in Mpumalanga

A 31-year-old German tourist is recuperating in hospital after falling off a cliff in Mpumalanga.

The woman was on a sightseeing excursion with her partner at Lisbon Water Falls in Graskop when she slipped and fell on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman was saved because of the swift reaction by the Mpumalanga search and rescue team.

“Information received indicated that she lost her balance and fell off the cliff onto an overhanging tree, where she was trapped for some time. The search and rescue team were alerted and responded swiftly, thus managing to pull her back to safety, before she slid further down.

“The woman was rushed to hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma applauded the rescuers for the professionalism and dedication they displayed during such a complex and dangerous operation.

