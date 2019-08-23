‘Arms deal inquiry judge’ Seriti stands by his report

Chairperson of the Arms Procurement Commission of Inquiry, retired judge Willie Seriti yesterday stood by his report and said there was nothing he would change about it.

“As a judge, once you have dealt with a matter that’s the end of the case,” Seriti said during an interview with Eyewitness News. “Anybody who wants to know more about it, about what I’ve said, they can go to the report. I can’t add anything or subtract anything from the report.”

With former judge president Thekiso Musi acting as commissioner, Seriti noted in his December 2015 recommendations it served “no purpose to recommend that the allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the [Strategic Defence Procurement Package] be referred for further investigation”.

Seriti said he heard the evidence of 58 witnesses, and based his conclusions on what was placed before him.

With regard to possibly challenging Judge President Dustin Mlambo’s order overturning his findings, Seriti said judgments were either overturned or advanced by the courts.

“That’s the end of the story. Imagine if judges were appealing, our courts would be empty and all our judges would be in court every day,” said Seriti, adding he believed he had done his work well and to the best of his ability.

“That is part of the hazards of the game. If you get worried about one decision which goes against you, then you’re going to have a terrible life,” Seriti said. “The report explains exactly what I did, how I did that, and why I didn’t do certain things. I can’t add or subtract from that.”

Arms deal critics Hennie van Vuuren, Andrew Feinstein and Paul Holden said the judgment against Sereti’s findings was a “profound victory for SA civil society and is the result of years of collective struggle against a massive cover-up of international bribery and corruption”.

“It will have a long-term and profound impact on South African politics and future commissions of inquiry. For the first time, the courts have ruled that commissions of inquiry are reviewable and must be conducted in line with the principle of fairness and legality,” the joint statement read.

“This judgment creates a test of future commissions and sends a warning to all future commissions of inquiry that they must investigate matters under their purview fairly, fully, and with an open and enquiring mind.”

