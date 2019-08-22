Cannabis Expo expands to Sandton

Less than a year after its inaugural event, The Cannabis Expo has reportedly expanded from 52 exhibitor stands at its first expo in Menlyn, to over 200 exhibitor stands for 2019.

As a result, organisers have dubbed it ” the fastest-selling and fastest-growing expo of any kind in South Africa”.

The Johannesburg leg of the expo will now move to the Sandton Convention Centre and is currently set to take place in November 2019.

“The first expo sold out within just a few weeks,” said expo organiser and SA expo veteran Silas Howarth in a statement.

“We have been in the expo industry for nearly 20 years, and have never seen such rapid growth, this is completely unprecedented and just shows how big and how exciting the cannabis industry really is,” he added.

According to the organisers, they have already had three hugely successful expos in Menlyn, Cape Town and Durban, with a record attendance of tens of thousands.

They anticipate that the upcoming four-day event will be their largest expo yet.

“75% of the exhibitor stands are already booked for the Sandton expo and we are still four months away. We will sell out soon – this just does not happen in the expo industry,” said Howarth.

“We have had a waiting list of exhibitors after selling out the first expo, and over 95% of the exhibitors return to book for the next one, clearly illustrating how well it works for everyone.”

The Cannabis Expo boasts participants from across the entire cannabis industry ensuring that the health, agriculture, lifestyle, legislation and business aspects will be represented.

The event also reportedly attracts industry experts, business leaders, budding entrepreneurs and interested consumers.

They also promise to have various prominent international cannabis companies represented at the expo.

Government departments from South Africa and neighbouring countries will also be present and will participate by sending delegations, hosting talks and engaging with business leaders and the public around legislation and the opportunities that are available in their respective countries.

The convention stage will be open to all visitors with talks aimed at educating the general public, and registered delegates will also have exclusive access to the convention hall, which will host what they promise will be Africa’s first truly comprehensive Cannabis Convention in a conference-style setting.

The Cannabis Expo will be happening from November 28 to December 1, 2019, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

