‘It could be organ harvesting,’ says Gift of the Givers on missing SA men in Vietnam

Similarities in the cases of two missing South Africans living and working in Vietnam have revealed a pattern that indicates a possibility that organ harvesting was involved, according to Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

“From everything we have seen in both these cases, it doesn’t seem likely to be anything else. We are hoping there is still a chance to save them,” Sooliman told News24 on Sunday.

He was speaking about John Bothma and Mushfiq Daniels who lived in the same city in Vietnam, where they worked as teachers. Both befriended an American woman and then vanished.

“There was also an organ harvesting ring that was bust earlier this year. When I sat down and researched this, it came up as a likely possibility.”

He said that both men had strong family ties and were not wealthy enough to be taken for ransom.

“At this point, there has been no ransom and both were in constant contact with their loved ones.”

Bothma was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18, while Daniels’ family last heard from him on July 3. Sooliman said they would exhausted all avenues to attempt to find the men.

“One of the families is already in that country trying to gather more information. An American woman in both stories is quite suspicious.”

He was referring to a generous American woman who had established a close relationship with both men and often offered financial assistance.

“The teaching gig in Vietnam doesn’t pay very well. Daniels, for example, had money sent to him so he could purchase a ticket. The fact that the description of this woman comes up, points to a possible link to be investigated.”

Sooliman added that Daniels seemed distressed on the day he went missing.

“We will do whatever we can to assist the families and try to get to the bottom of this,” he added.

Gift of the Givers often assists families which have loved ones in distress overseas. The organisation has played a pivotal role in the case of abducted photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed and helped to obtain a proof of life video earlier this year.

Mohamed was abducted on January 10, 2017 in Syria.

