Bishop plans march to Mkhwebane’s office in bid to force her to quit

Concerned South Africans’ Hangwi Maumela is organising a march to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office and plans to camp there until she resigns.

“She is against the country,” said Maumela by phone after a WhatsApp notice of the march did the rounds.

He explained the organisation, which he said only accepted ANC and SACP members, was planning to march to Mkhwebane’s offices in Pretoria on August 30 “and not leave until she leaves office”.

Maumela added Mkhwebane should be focusing on investigating state-owned enterprises, which have been “looted”, instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane is currently in the midst of a slew of challenges to her findings that the president breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Act over a R500,000 donation to his campaign to be elected ANC president.

He has taken the finding on review.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane filed bank statements, which are in the safekeeping of a judge, that she used to come to her conclusion.

But Maumela, who has in the past thrown his weight behind Ramaphosa, felt Mkhwebane was wasting public money by “losing cases” and was causing jitters among investors.

“When you fight the president, you fight the country,” he said, adding the organisation had 11,500 members across South Africa.

Maumela has also previously called for former president Jacob Zuma to step down.

City Press reported he was the leader of the Faith Bible Church in the North West. He describes himself as a bishop on social media.

A warrant for his arrest for alleged defamation had also reportedly been issued after he stated Deputy President David Mabuza was a “murderer”, City Press reported.

Mpumalanga police were not immediately available to say whether it was served.

The ANC was contacted for comment on Maumela’s latest march and sit-in plan, and it will be added once received.

