WATCH: Fire breaks out at Stellenbosch University women’s residence

News24 Wire
Huis ten Bosch, a women's residence at Stellenbosch University, on fire on Monday, 12 August 2019. Picture: Screengrab

A fire broke out at Stellenbosch University’s Huis ten Bosch women’s residence on Monday night, the university’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.

“As far as we know, all of the students were evacuated,” he said.

The residence usually accommodates 164 students.

Viljoen said the fire is understood to have started at around 7.30pm.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The university is to find alternative accommodation for the students, and will offer counselling.

This is a developing story.

