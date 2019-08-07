The truth will come out – Zandile Gumede

Embattled Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede maintained her innocence at a prayer service ahead of her appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

“We are three, Zandile Gumede, Mondli Mthembu and the mayor of Newcastle … we know that one day the truth will be revealed,” Gumede said at the service that was held in KwaMashu on Wednesday.

Gumede faces fraud and corruption charges related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender, News24 earlier reported.

Gumede and co-accused Mthembu, who handed themselves over to the police in May, are accused of using their political position to influence the awarding of the tender. The service was captured on video by Newszroom Afrika journalist Karinda Jagmohan and posted on Twitter.

As her legal battles continue, Gumede’s political future remains in limbo as the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) could not agree on whether she should be recalled or not.

Two party insiders told News24 the PEC was at odds over the issue during a two-day meeting over the weekend, which came after the provincial working committee made the recommendation.

On Tuesday, the PEC announced it was extending Gumede’s special leave for a second time as a decision on her future had not been made, News24 earlier reported.

