Our prayers are with you, EFF tells Mugabe

The Economic Freedom Fighters sent former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe well wishes following news that he was still at a hospital in Singapore on Tuesday night.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a statement on Tuesday that though Mugabe was still at an undisclosed hospital in Singapore, he was responding well to treatment and could be released soon.

“Mugabe remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention. Unlike in the past when the former president would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his routine check-up,” read a statement from Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said in the statement that he had sent a team of officials to check up on Mugabe last week and said he was making “steady progress towards eventual recovery and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age”.

He was also responding “very well” to all treatment” and could be released “fairly soon”.

Messages of support have been pouring in on social media, including from the EFF.

“Get well soon President Mugabe. The EFF wishes you a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you,” said the party.

Get well soon President Mugabe. The EFF wishes you a speedy recovery ???????? our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/B7jFKkVbsC — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 5, 2019

Mugabe made headlines last week after a recent picture of him looking rather frail surfaced on social media. The picture was reportedly shared by his son Robert Mugabe Jr.

Have you all seen this picture of former Zimbabwe president ROBERT MUGABE? This is sad. Once a powerful man with lots of quotes and memes.#KenyanVsNigeria#SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bh1ZYh2rYW — Vic (@victortoo00) July 28, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.