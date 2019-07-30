EFF ‘concerned’ about Jabu Mabuza’s appointment at Eskom

The Economic Freedom Fighters has lambasted the appointment of Jabu Mabuza as acting CEO at Eskom, labelling it as an “irregular” and “possibly unlawful” appointment.

“As far as we are concerned, Eskom has a board of directors that should manage the process of executive management and appointment of CEOs. The EFF is concerned about Jabu Mabuza’s appointment because, despite the fact that he declared his conflict of interest, the reality is that Mabuza and his relatives do business with Eskom in a manner that gives him financial benefits.”

The party said in a statement that though Mabuza had been the power utility’s board chairperson for more than 18 months, there had been “absolutely no progress” and no plan on saving Eskom. As a result, the party would send parliamentary questions to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to enquire about the legal basis of Mabuza’s appointment.

“The phenomenon of board chairpersons who dually serve as CEOs even in [an] acting capacity is against sound governance principles and should not be promoted in state-owned companies. The EFF is concerned that under the current leadership of public enterprises there are no visible and reliable signs that they will ever be saved and this is demonstrated by the crises in Denel, Eskom, Transnet, SAA, SA Express and all entities under the ministry’s supervision and permanent interference.”

Mabuza’s appointment as the interim executive chairperson for Eskom was announced in a statement by Gordhan after Phakamani Hadebe’s recent resignation from the position.

Gordhan said in the statement he had informed the power utility’s annual general meeting (AGM) of his decision to appoint Mabuza as the interim executive chair for Eskom and its acting CEO.

Mabuza will assume the duty of the group chief executive officer for Eskom when Hadebe vacates office on July 31.

“Within the three-month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the executive chairman and acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, additional reporting by Makhosandile Zulu)

