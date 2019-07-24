WATCH: ‘Glory of God’ appears in whirlwind form at Bushiri’s church

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri is back in the social media spotlight following a video showing a whirlwind at his church in Pretoria last week.

In the video that was shared on Bushiri’s social media pages, he can be seen preaching before calling on the “glory of God” to appear at his church. As he continues in prayer, a whirlwind appears outside the tent, with the congregants running away from it.

“The Lord is appearing in this place. The Shekhinah glory! I invite the glory of God to appear in this place in a form of wind, in a form of a burning fire. I call the glory,” says Bushiri.

Though he has been criticised on social media, Bushiri said what happened at his church was the same as the experience in the bible, he said, quoting from Acts 2.

“The experience in the book of Acts is the same experience. The mighty wind came upon the place when I prayed to God that we want to see the glory. We are living in a generation where people don’t believe in the power of God and everybody wants to know whether there is a God or not, they cry out to God that they want to see your presence, your glory.

“Send your glory and what we saw was a glimpse of His glory and we saw the burning fire mixed together appearing on the ground on the fourth overflow. Some of the people at the back began to run because they did not know what was going on,” he said.

Watch video below:

