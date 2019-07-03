Consensual sex or rape? RAW Sunday Market investigating video of drunk teens

RAW Sunday Market in Soweto said it was investigating following a viral video showing two teenagers having sex, though social media users have argued that it was rape. The video which has been circulating on social media shows two seemingly intoxicated teenagers “having sex” outside the venue as eyewitnesses cheer on. Festival managers said they were engaging with the two teenagers in an attempt to understand what happened.

“Our biggest concern and worry at this point are the well-being of the two teenagers. RAW Sunday Market is taking the necessary steps to engage with the two parties and get them the proper help, analysing the situation and understanding what really happened and get them counselling that they may need.

“The safety of our fans is of at most importance to the RAW Sunday Market management – we avoid any fights, rape, or improper behaviour [on the part of] fans and such behaviours are immediately detected and stopped if they get to happen. During the course of the night, the team doubled up the number of security personnel to patrol the huge fan base that attended the event,” it said in a statement.

It further appealed to everyone to refrain from distributing the video as that would be the promotion of child pornography – which is illegal.

