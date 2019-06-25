SABC Radio Park building declared safe following fire

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Radio Park building has been declared safe for occupation, following the fire which broke out earlier on Tuesday.

In a statement, the national broadcaster said initial assessment indicated that the fire started in a secluded area of the canteen where an electrical distribution board is located.

“The fire was contained almost immediately. All employees occupying the building were successfully evacuated,” the statement reads.

The SABC said, however, that a few employees have since been taken to hospital for observation as a result of inhalation of smoke.

“The canteen is currently closed for further assessment and operations continue as normal.”

The incident on Tuesday comes after one that took place in May, where the same building had to be evacuated for safety concerns.

The building had to be evacuated at the time due to a diesel spillage.

It was reported at the time that 2,000 litres of diesel had leaked from a generator on the 15th floor.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: SABC evacuated amid safety concerns