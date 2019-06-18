DA’s Mbali Ntuli shortlisted for international award

Member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature (MPL) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mbali Ntuli has been shortlisted for an international award.

Ntuli is one of 20 nominees who have been shortlisted for the One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2019.

The organisation which established the awards, One Young World, said on its website that the award was created to salute “the most impressive, impactful, young politicians” from across the globe.

“The five winners will be chosen based on the impact they are having on their community and how they have used their position to benefit the lives of young people,” the organisation said on its website.

The 20 nominees, who are under the age of 35, are being reviewed currently by the organisation’s judging panel, which includes former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko.

The panel of judges will make the final decision on who the winners are and they are set to be announced by the end of June.

It is stated on the website that Ntuli, 31, has served as the DA’s provincial campaigns director for Kwazulu-Natal since last year, with her former roles including being the DA youth chairperson in 2010, a councillor for the community of Inanda in the eThekwini Municipality in 2011 and the DA Youth Federal Leader in 2013.

In a statement congratulating Ntuli, the DA noted that she was the only South African nominee to be shortlisted from among 20 young politicians from around the world.

The DA said Ntuli fit into the category of “the most impressive, impactful” young politician, adding that her nomination “is an outstanding achievement by an extraordinary young woman”.

“The DA leadership in the province is extremely proud of her accomplishment,” the statement reads.

The party further said Ntuli’s achievement, as well as that of another party DA member, Dr Rishigen Viranna who was chosen to attend the US Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) programme, are an indication of the calibre of MPLs within the DA KZN Legislature caucus.

“They also show that when the DA elects public representatives, the emphasis is clearly on merit and ability. With this calibre of MPLs in the DA caucus, it is evident that the DA remains the only effective opposition in the province.”

However, following this year’s elections, the party is no longer the main opposition in the province, a position it lost to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

