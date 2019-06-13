DA to lay criminal charges against Bathabile Dlamini

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would on Friday lay criminal charges against former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini following revelations of corruption at cash paymaster services (CPS).

The DA had given Dlamini 48 hours to report the alleged corruption which the former minister claimed she was aware of in her letter of resignation as a member of parliament (MP).

In her resignation letter, Dlamini claimed that she was aware of wives of ANC members who were involved in seemingly dubious relationships with CPS.

DA MP Bridget Masango said in terms of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, any person who suspected or knew of another person who had committed corruption but failed to report the crime to the police, was committing a criminal offence.

“Dlamini has for far too long gotten away with evading accountability and the DA will ensure that she along with her ANC cronies get their day in court,” Masango said.

The party will reportedly lay the charges on Friday at the Cape Town Central Police Station at 10.30am.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

