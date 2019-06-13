General 13.6.2019 12:03 pm

Mbeki’s birthday dinner only R7,500 a ticket

Kaunda Selisho
Thabo Mbeki | Image: Twitter /@lupingcayisa

Thabo Mbeki | Image: Twitter /@lupingcayisa

Proceeds from the gala dinner will go towards the construction of the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library.

In a rare turn of events, former president Thabo Mbeki’s birthday will coincide with the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the presidency and he has chosen to commemorate the occasion with a fundraising gala.

According to The Star, a table for 10 will cost R75,000 while a single ticket to attend the gala dinner will set you back R7,500, all in an effort to raise funds for the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library.

In return, attendees will get their name engraved on the TMPL once the construction and design have been completed.

The idea for the library has been years in the making and construction was set to start this year in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Similarly, a pet project of Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show will see the Donald J. Trump presidential Twitter Library open in Washington on Trump’s birthday (four days before Mbeki’s birthday).

According to the SABC, the main motive behind this initiative is to preserve the history of the African continent during and after the days of colonialism.

Mbeki said young people, in particular, would benefit from the library as it would provide them with all the important information about Africa.

“You have a big store of knowledge about our past, our present and our future, so that in particular you give the possibility for young people who not necessarily part of those experiences, to study what happened and understand why particular decisions were taken – to understand why certain decisions were not taken.”

Speaking to The Star, Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Max Boqwana said that the TMPL would also serve as an important tool “for the much-talked-about quality free decolonised education” that many young South Africans were working to achieve.

“If you talk about decolonised education, you need to be talking about us as Africans being the knowledge-producers, rather than consumers of pre-packaged knowledge from other parts of the world,” added Boqwana.

Those who wish to attend can call 081 875 1308 for more information.

READ NEXT: Thabo Mbeki inaugurated as Unisa’s new chancellor 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as chairperson, Mbeki as IAB chair 3.5.2019
We never asked Thabo Mbeki to visit EFF’s exhibition stand – Malema 26.4.2019
Half a mil to sit with Mabuza – ANC gala dinner prices raise eyebrows 12.1.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition