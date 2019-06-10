Guptas to tie the knot at premier resort – report

Two members of the controversial Gupta family will reportedly be getting married at a scenic ski resort over four days in June.

The Times of India reports that unprecedented arrangements have been made for the wedding to be held at the premier resort.

It was reported that Ajay Gupta’s son, Suryakant, and Atul Gupta’s son, Shashank, will wed at the top-notch ski resort of Auli which is located in Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas.

The publication reported that the two weddings would cost a couple of millions and that they were expected to be attended by industrialists, politicians, and Bollywood celebrities.

The wedding guests will reportedly be transported from Delhi and Mumbai to the ski resort via helicopter.

The family made headlines in South Africa in 2013 because of the controversial landing of a Gupta-owned jet at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

