General 7.6.2019 02:08 pm

Motorists advised to avoid Golden Highway following Vlakfontein protest action

Kaunda Selisho
Vlakfontien community members have barricaded Golden Highway with burning tyres & rocks in protest against court decision in Vlakfontein murder case | Image: Twitter @@AsktheChiefJMPD

Vlakfontien community members have barricaded Golden Highway with burning tyres & rocks in protest against court decision in Vlakfontein murder case | Image: Twitter @@AsktheChiefJMPD

Residents are reportedly voicing their anger with the court’s recent decision to drop all charges against the man accused of murdering a family.

Johannesburg motorists have been advised to avoid the Golden Highway after community members barricaded the roadway with burning tyres and rocks as part of their protest action.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s chief of police, David Tembe, tweeted the advisory and suggested the K43 route as an alternative.

Officers are allegedly on the scene to deal with crowds from Vlakfontein in the south of Joburg who are reportedly voicing their anger with the court’s recent decision to drop “all the charges against a suspect who allegedly ordered the murder [of] seven members of one family last year.”

According to EWN, the National Prosecuting Authority said the state found no reasonable prospects to prosecute 61-year-old Fita Khupe, adding a lack of DNA evidence added to this decision.

Khupe and Ernest Mabaso, 27, were arrested and not granted bail over December after police sergeant Banele Ndlovu told the two men’s bail hearing it would be a danger to society if they would be granted bail.

This came after residents complaining of a stench revealed the bodies of three adults and four children found buried under a pile of sand in October 2018.

Mabaso committed suicide in his police cell in January, prompting Khupe to try and get the case against him dismissed, citing that the person implicating him in the crimes was dead.

Mabaso had claimed the killings were a revenge attack on the Khoza family by Khupe.

READ NEXT:  Charges against man accused of murdering Vlakfontein family dropped

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Horror multi-vehicle crash on Golden Highway kills at least four 19.5.2019
Gauteng woman killed in alleged road rage incident 2.4.2019
Service delivery protest hits Lenasia South, Soweto 15.3.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition