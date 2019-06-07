Mboro targets witches with ‘Tshwara baloi’ crusade

Incredible Happenings Ministries church leader Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng has said he has been sent on a mission to set South Africans free from evil spirits.

The pastor announced on his social media pages that time for witches had run out.

He said: “Tshwara moloi – witches who bother you. You’ve been looking for a job and it’s not happening, starting a business and it falls. In your house there are things that are happening, moving in your yard and body, choking you at night. So many things that are going wrong. If you want to know how you are bewitched, there is no progress in whatever you do. Whatever you do doesn’t happen. You start deals and never finish them – it’s witchcraft. People are sick, depressed, broke, poor and have bad luck. Jesus is here.

“People who have been doing things to you, you’ll be able to see them and get them and catch them.”

The Tshwara baloi services take place every Friday until June 14.

“You are going to catch witches and they will confess themselves. God said to me: ‘Deal with these things people are afraid to deal with. Deal with witchcraft and evil spirits and set people free. Expose them.’ And I will catch them one by one,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.